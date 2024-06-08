'I've learned how to listen': Raising a glass to 35 years of Blue Mountains Toastmasters

Toastmasters club members and guests are warmly invited to attend and participate at meetings. The Katoomba club meets every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at the Carrington Hotel, Glenbrook every 2nd and 4th Thursday at the Glenbrook Panthers and Springwood every 1st and 3rd Monday at the Springwood Red Cross Hall. All meetings begin at 7.30 pm and run for two hours. For more information, please email the Katoomba club on bluemountains.toastmasters@gmail.com, Glenbrook on enquiries@glenbrooktm.org.au and Springwood on evanthia1962@gmail.com. Alternatively, please visit www.toastmasters.org/find-a-club for your nearest club.

