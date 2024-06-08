'I've learned how to listen': Raising a glass to 35 years of Blue Mountains Toastmasters

When Evelyn Calaunan of Wentworth Falls was about to become a celebrant, more than 15 years ago, she was worried she might not be properly prepared for a life of public speaking.
It was through joining the Blue Mountains Toastmasters club that she not only became comfortable speaking, but discovered skills she never expected to find.
"I thought it would be good just to keep bettering my public speaking skills. Being able to formulate, being stuck on the spot, knowing what to say," she said.
"I just realised I really loved it... for me, personally, I think you get better by doing."
To this day Ms Calaunan is still an active part of the club, as the Blue Mountains Toastmasters approaches its 35th anniversary in June.
Started in America more than a century ago, the name "Toastmasters" refers not to breakfast cooks, but was a name for people who gave toasts at banquets and other public occasions.
The non-profit organisation allows members to practice their public speaking, from speeches to poems and everything in between, to a like-minded group of listeners that can provide feedback and advice.
The Blue Mountains club was started in 1988 by two locals looking to improve communication skills for people in the real estate industry. Decades later it's still active and casts a much wider net: to help people think on their feet, find their confidence, and learn how to lead.
"Public speaking is something people don't like, so it's addressing their fears, but I feel now more than ever people need to learn how to speak well," Ms Calaunan said.
"Even just joining for a year and just learning certain steps, and learning how to keep to time... they're all life skills, and I think everyone who's joined has benefited."
While Ms Calaunan said Toastmasters helped with her goal of developing her public speaking, she was surprised to find it was also invaluable in teaching her how to listen through evaluating other speakers.
"I joined Toastmasters to become a better speaker, but there's a process in there where you have to [evaluate other members]," she said.
"So that's an interesting dichotomy: I joined to learn how to speak, but in fact I think I've learned how to listen better. When I listen to other people speak, even if it's not a Toastmaster member, I really listen intently."
For some, the organisation's volunteer-run structure helps them develop leadership skills by taking on roles in managing a club.
For others, Toastmasters is a way to challenge themselves by competing. There are hundreds of clubs across Australia that gather for speech competitions, with competitive levels all the way up to the World Champion of Public Speaking in Los Angeles.
Yet Ms Caulanan said that for many, the club is just a great local way to connect with people and overcome fears in a supportive environment.
"I think it's really the little person that needs to be attracted to Toastmasters. We do attract a lot of people who are quite shy, and at the end of it at least they're able to give a speech," she said.
"We're kind of there for the common goal of development, and becoming a better speaker. So I love it for that."
The Blue Mountains Toastmasters club will celebrate its 35th anniversary on June 17 at the Grandview Hotel, Wentworth Falls, with a meeting starting 7.30pm. All former members are invited. To arrive earlier and join the club for a meal, contact Ms Caulanan at bluemountains.toastmasters@gmail.com.
Toastmasters club members and guests are warmly invited to attend and participate at meetings. The Katoomba club meets every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at the Carrington Hotel, Glenbrook every 2nd and 4th Thursday at the Glenbrook Panthers and Springwood every 1st and 3rd Monday at the Springwood Red Cross Hall. All meetings begin at 7.30 pm and run for two hours. For more information, please email the Katoomba club on bluemountains.toastmasters@gmail.com, Glenbrook on enquiries@glenbrooktm.org.au and Springwood on evanthia1962@gmail.com. Alternatively, please visit www.toastmasters.org/find-a-club for your nearest club.
