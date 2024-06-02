Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Watch out on the roads with black ice this winter

June 2 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winter is coming. File picture
Winter is coming. File picture

With winter approaching motorists are being urged to be aware of the prevalence of black ice, and other weather conditions that come about this time of year.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.