Truck breakdown blocks eastbound lane at Mt Victoria

A broken-down semi-trailer is blocking one eastbound lane of the Great Western Highway at Mt Victoria.
The truck broke down on Victoria Pass at around 7.20 this morning.
Police have advised motorists to take care.
There is also an animal carcass on the highway near Fairy Dell Road.
Meanwhile, in nearby Blackheath, one lane of Govetts Leap Road will be closed for the next two days while workers construct one of three new pedestrian crossings. The closure, on the western side of the intersection of Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street, is in effect until 7am on Wednesday, June 5.
From 8am on Wednesday, June 5, until 7am, Saturday, June 8, the northern side of Wentworth Street at the intersection will be closed.
Then next week, from 8am on Tuesday, June 11, to 7am on Thursday, June 13, the southern side of Wentworth Street at the intersection will be closed.
Traffic controls and detours for the road closures will be in place, to help minimise disruption for the community. Access to footpaths will remain open.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.