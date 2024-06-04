Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Palestine Under Siege shown at community event in Lawson

Updated June 5 2024 - 9:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 200 people attended a Palestinian film, food and music night in the Blue Mountains to support displaced Palestinians arriving in western Sydney.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.