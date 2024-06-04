Palestine Under Siege shown at community event in Lawson

More than 200 people attended a Palestinian film, food and music night in the Blue Mountains to support displaced Palestinians arriving in western Sydney.
The event was organised by Mountains for Palestine and Community Care Kitchen and held at the Mid-Mountains Community Centre in Lawson on Friday May 24.
Funds raised went to Palestinian Christians in Australia (PCiA) who, with Community Care Kitchen (CCK), directly support forcibly displaced Palestinians arriving in western Sydney.
Palestinians arriving in Australia from Gaza are on visitor visas and rely on community-led support.
"Recent revelations from Home Affairs show that 4612 of these visitor visas have declined, largely on the grounds of applicants having no family members in Australia," a spokesperson for the event said.
"If the government was genuine about helping displaced Palestinians, the applicants would be designated refugees and that requirement would not apply."
The film Palestine Under Siege was introduced by filmmakers John Reynolds and Jill Hickson and followed by a Q&A hosted by Jay Karanouh.
Panellist Suzan Wahhab, President of PCiA, said: "We felt at home in the Mountains".
"Our wish is for the Australian public to see the truth about Israel's system of occupation and oppression.
"Our hope is for freedom of the Palestinian people. Hosting such events to educate the public, like this event, is a great opportunity to support the people of Palestine," she added.
Panellist Arwa Abousamra said the landmark event in the Mountains showed "the growing support for Palestine amongst residents".
She said it "was healing to our humanity ... grassroots events like this are where real authentic human connection happens and conversations about justice, peace and the way forward can take place".
PhD student Assala Sayara and academic Dr Randa Abdel-Fattah also contributed to the panel, with the conversation and film often provoking enthusiastic applause.
Attendees included Palestinians recently arrived who are being supported by CCK and PCiA.
The event started with a night market with food, fair-trade goods, coffee and complimentary knafeh (a Palestinian dessert). The venue had break-out/prayer spaces.
The mood was warm and reception to the film and panel heartfelt, attendees said.
Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, briefly attended the evening and after the event, Mountains for Palestine wrote to the MP asking for her support in advocating for humanitarian visas for Palestinians.
Mountains for Palestine is the Blue Mountains action group for a free Palestine. The group organises fortnightly rallies in Katoomba calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire.
Mountains for Palestine recently worked with Blue Mountains Greens councillors whose motion for Palestine was passed by Blue Mountains Council last month.
A film festival, unrelated to the Mountains for Palestine group is being held in Mt Victoria.
The Palestinian film festival is on at Mt Vic Flicks from June 15-16: https://palestinianfilmfestival.com.au/tickets/
