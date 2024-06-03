Tributes flow in for Tom Colless, Freeman of the City

Tributes have begun to flow in for Tom Colless, following news of the Freeman of the City's death.
In an email to members, the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community described Mr Colless as a "well-known and valued local identity who operated the renowned family-run food distribution business, Colless Foods".
"He was an instrumental figure - working with organisations such as Rotary and the Leura Village Association. Even after retiring, Tom continued his community service by working tirelessly with volunteers to clean graffiti in the Mountains."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said he was "deeply saddened" by the news.
"He was Freeman of the City of the Blue Mountains and an honoured citizen. His work for the community is immeasurable and he was a much-loved local character for many decades.
"I extend the love and support of the whole city to his family and friends and believe he will alway be missed."
Mr Colless was made a Freeman of the City of Blue Mountains in 2012.
Funeral details are yet to be announced.
