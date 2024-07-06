Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Homeless service, Junction 142 in Katoomba, given boost with $50,000 in government funding

B C Lewis
By B C Lewis
July 6 2024 - 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As demand for their services grow, Junction 142 in Katoomba can now feed, clothe and shower the homeless for the rest of the year, without a desperate need to find extra funding.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
B C Lewis

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.