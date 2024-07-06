Homeless service, Junction 142 in Katoomba, given boost with $50,000 in government funding

As demand for their services grow, Junction 142 in Katoomba can now feed, clothe and shower the homeless for the rest of the year, without a desperate need to find extra funding.
That's the result of the one-off $50,000 NSW Government grant to the community not-for-profit organisation.
The funding through the Local Small Commitment Allocations has provided a real boost for the organisation, allowing them to continue delivering essential services for those in need in the region.
Junction 142 services include:
This funding boost will particularly assist in the continuation and expansion of Junction 142's shower and laundry service. The organisation has seen an increase in use by 25 per cent, including people using the service for the first time.
Chair of Junction 142 John Cox said "Increasing numbers of people from our community are seeking meals and assistance with cost-of living pressures every week"
"The funding from the NSW government has allowed us to operate our free shower and laundry service for an extra day, now Tuesday to Friday, which has also seen increasing numbers of users."
Mr Cox said funding had also enabled the group to make essential brickwork repairs on the heritage-listed buildings, "including repairs to our hall entry which had become dangerous".
"The one-off funding will last until the end of the year," he told the Gazette.
"We are broadening our supporter base constantly seeking financial support for the discretionary spending that allows us to pay for the worker.
"It is always difficult to obtain recurrent funding for salaries. As an organisation who work with the homeless and marginalised in our community all our services are free. However with the increase in demand there is a concurrent increase in costs to provide the services."
Earlier this year Mr Cox said they had to cancel Sunday open table due to funding and staffing issues. That problem remains.
"Food suppliers are irregular in the amount of food we receive and so we are looking for additional sources. We also need a person with food preparation training to provide oversight of the lunch service."
Open Table operates Tuesday and Thursday for meals and food distribution from 10am to 11.30am.
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle said "Junction 142 is an absolute stalwart in our community, providing services and care in an inclusive, welcoming environment".
"The work they do has such a positive impact on the lives of those they engage with. I'm so thrilled to see the funding they've received put to good use, with far-reaching benefits for the peoplein our community who need support.
More information on Junction 142 and the services and support they provide can be found on their website at https://www.junction142.org.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.