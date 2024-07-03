People and Places: Pride of Workmanship awards

More than 100 people attended the annual Rotary Pride of Workmanship awards dinner held at the Katoomba RSL Club earlier this year
Organised by the four Upper Blue Mountains Rotary Clubs - Central Blue Mountains, Katoomba, Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise and Blackheath - the event on May 21 recognised employees and volunteers for their outstanding contributions to their workplace and the community.
"This event had its beginnings back in the '70s when Rotary wanted to recognise vocational excellence that fitted well with our motto of "Service above Self", said event coordinator Sherlie McMillan, president of Blackheath Club.
"And while the event has changed a bit over the years, the dedication and hard work of the awardees has not".
Awardee List:
Jodie Van Der Velden from Josophans Fine Chocolates expressed thanks to Rotary for the opportunity to recognise outstanding employees and for all the good Rotary does in the community.
Ms McMillan closed the event with a big thanks to the Katoomba RSL for their support, great food and excellent service.
Michael Skeggs, president of Katoomba Club reminded everyone that the event will be held again around May in 2025, and to contact their local Rotary Club if they have an outstanding employee or volunteer to recognise.
