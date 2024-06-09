Blue Mountains Gazette
King's Birthday Honours for the hard working Kittos

By B C Lewis
Updated June 10 2024 - 11:26am, first published 7:00am
For their long and ongoing community service Springwood Rotarians Norm and Cheryl Kitto have been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in this year's King's Birthday Honours.

BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

