VIDEO: Safer to worship as CCTV on way at Wentworth Falls Anglican Church

In the next year, the Wentworth Falls Holy Trinity Anglican Church community will welcome a windfall - when a $12,000 government-funded security system is installed.
Church ministers hope the new CCTV security system will help stop the dumping of unwanted items at their charity bins and potentially identify criminal activity close to the church grounds.
"We're so very pleased we have won this grant from Multicultural NSW to upgrade the security of the church site with cameras," said Minister Zac Miles.
Assistant Minister Jono Ward said they had a "couple of incidents" including a recent break-in, and could have "helped police" track down a "suspicious person" in recent years who approached a primary student walking home from school.
More than 180 people attend the church's Sunday services on Armstrong Street, near Wentworth Falls Public School, with dozens more attending their activities during the week.
They run a popular op shop every Friday morning through the school term and offer discounted food packages and gourmet coffee every second Friday through their community hub, Minister Miles said.
The Safe Places for Faith Communities program supports prevention, preparedness, response and recovery measures where faith communities gather. It was developed in consultation with faith and religious groups and experts, as well as Multicultural NSW's Community Resilience and Response Plan Committee.
The Wentworth Falls church has been funded in the first round of the Safe Places for Faith Communities Program - a NSW government election pledge to ensure places of worship are safer and more secure. It is part of a wider four-year, $15 million government promise.
NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper said: "We know that every day thousands of people right across NSW gather in their houses of worship or significant religious centres".
"These grants provide a much-needed boost to help keep community safe and secure when they are at their local faith centres."
Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said she was "pleased to play my part in bringing about a positive outcome for the faith and religious communities in the Blue Mountains with this program".
