Hundreds flock behind Katoomba petition to shut down illegal bird feeding

An online petition with more than 230 signatures has called for greater action against illegal bird feeding in Katoomba.
Petition creator Emma Quartermaine told the Gazette that despite signage and police intervention, bird feeding remains ongoing and is causing a slew of problems for the areas around the massive resulting flocks.
"It's impacting their property and their rights. That's not fair, that they're suffering," she said.
She said regular dumping of high volumes of bird seed has led to flocks of hundreds of Sulfur-crested Cockatoos and pigeons, causing property damage, health risks, and creating a negative impact on local wildlife.
While incidental bird feeding in Katoomba can be an issue, the petition references one local man who is known to frequently feed birds in high quantities around the town centre.
Ward 1 Councillor Sarah Redshaw said that while it's important to discourage bird feeding, this must be handled carefully so that individuals are not persecuted.
"The birds do damage buildings, and [we] don't want to or need to attract cockatoos into town. It's not desirable for the birds or for the people," Cr Redshaw told the Gazette.
Specifically, the petition calls on Blue Mountains City Council to enforce a section of the Local Government Act 1993, which allows the council to "abate a public nuisance" when it interferes with the public's comfort and convenience.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill told the Gazette that this section doesn't apply, saying: "The petition is ill-informed... council can't deal with the physical behaviour of an individual or mental health issues.
"These matters are for the police. We are aware that fines have been issued by the police in relation to this matter."
Darren Greaney, Detective A/Inspector with Blue Mountains Police Area Command, said that the council can issue fines for this behaviour.
He said police involvement here begins when the behaviour constitutes harassment, intimidation, causes fear, or obstructs people or traffic. Police can also attend if requested by the council.
Signs put up in Katoomba's town centre in 2021 warn of an on-the-spot fine of minimum $110 for feeding the birds.
The signs explain it can cause issues with nutrition, disease, unnatural behaviour, ecosystem imbalance, and a dependence on the food provided.
For more information on bird feeding and details about the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/bmcc-to-enact-local-govt-sect-125-in-katoomba-to-stop-mass-illegal-bird-feeding
