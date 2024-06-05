Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Viewers will be inspired by The Nook': Helping Hands TV show shines spotlight on Leura artists and artisans

By Staff Reporters
June 5 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nook in Leura, and the 35 Blue Mountain artisan members, will feature on Helping Hands - a television program broadcast across the Nine Network every Saturday and Sunday morning, and available on 9Now.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.