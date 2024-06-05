'Viewers will be inspired by The Nook': Helping Hands TV show shines spotlight on Leura artists and artisans

The Nook in Leura, and the 35 Blue Mountain artisan members, will feature on Helping Hands - a television program broadcast across the Nine Network every Saturday and Sunday morning, and available on 9Now.
Producers of the show chose to feature The Nook because of the community feel among the artisans, its connectedness to the Blue Mountains, and the hospitality that creates a warm and welcoming feel to locals and tourists alike.
In the television episodes, Heather Mann, a founding member of The Nook, explains how the co-operative of local artists started 28 years ago, and smiles when she thinks about her regulars customers.
"I make children's dresses," she said. "Children whose children I sold them for now buy them for their grandchildren."
Jeanie Dean, a local artist and painter, gives a tour of The Nook, and showcases the many local and hand-crafted items that are for sale, including teas, soaps, paintings, hats, ceramics, and the list goes on.
Retired carpenter come woodturner, Owen Dwyer, said The Nook helps to keep him active.
"It keeps you stimulated. There's lots of interesting stuff here. Lots of interesting people."
The Nook features on Helping Hands over two weekends, with the second instalment set to air on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday June 9, and will be available on 9Now ongoing (episodes 18 and 19 - https://www.9now.com.au/helping-hands).
Helping Hands bills itself as the only TV program on mainstream media in Australia dedicated to social good.
"We are all about telling inspiring stories and facilitating empowering conversations," said the executive producer of Helping Hands, Richard Attieh.
"We partner and collaborate with charities and their supporters, with social enterprises, with philanthropists and foundations, community groups and businesses who lend a helping hand and make the world a better place."
The Nook encapsulates a wonderful community spirit, shows local creatives coming together with a common purpose, and benefits the community in so many ways.
"We celebrate and shine a spotlight on the leaders of social good, visionaries, impact-makers, game-changers like The Nook," said Mr Attieh. "We would love to profile more wonderful works in the Blue Mountains.
"Viewers across Australia will be inspired by The Nook, the passion and enthusiasm of the members. They help to make the world a better place for so many people."
