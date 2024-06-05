MasterChef's Dim Sim Lim's best Butter Chicken recipe ahead of cooking event

His cooking segments have gone viral and he recently featured on hit Channel 10 show MasterChef - now Vincent Yeow Lim is set to take Melbourne by storm.
The Hazelbrook resident - aka Dim Sim Lim - is also the owner of highly successful restaurant Wolf of Wok Street (see below for his delicious Malaysian butter chicken recipe). He is one of many highly talented cooks, chefs and bakers who will take to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in early July, as it hosts two spectacular food events.
The Home Cooking Show and Cake, Bake and Sweets Show will offer a weekend of delicious food and drinks, demonstrations, hands-on workshops and more.
Mr Lim will be joined by fellow Instagram sensation Tegan Maccormack, My Kitchen Rules winners Radha and Prabha (aka the Twindians), 2024 MasterChef contestant David Tan Monica Cavallaro, Catherine Zhang, Bridget Forehan, Cas Watene and more.
The immersive cooking, baking and sweet making shows will take place across three main locations - in the Super Theatre, the Creative Kitchen Stage and Cake Decorating Stage.
Other key attractions will include a wine and cheese alley and flavours of the world stage, where cooks and chefs from different nationalities will cook authentic multicultural cuisines.
Visiting home cooks will also have the chance to compete against each other in a MasterChef inspired 'mystery box challenge.'
Sweet tooths can take a walk through the Art of Cake Competition - a mesmerising cake maze showcasing Australia's most talented cake decorators and home bakers.
But when it comes to delicious food, we want to do more than look at it, right? The Sweet & Savoury Marketplace will offer a chance to sample delicious treats from some of Australia's finest artisan producers.
Event tickets start from $19.
The Home Cooking Show and Cake, Bake and Sweets Show, July 5-7. For tickets or more information visit homecookingshow.com.au or cakebakeandsweets.com.
