Stepping out with world's astronomers

If the stars align, Blackheathen Ian Tasker will be off to Cape Town in August to present a paper to the International Astronomical Union general assembly.
But the disability pensioner has a stumbling block in his path - the cost. Having handed in his masters thesis to Western Sydney University at the end of March, he is not officially a student anymore which means he doesn't qualify for some vital financial assistance.
So he is hoping a GoFundMe campaign might fill in the gaps.
Mr Tasker is a historian of astronomy and was one of those selected, from a record 3,100 applicants, to present a paper at the conference.
"I'm going to represent Australia as an astonomical historian, not an astronomer or astro-physicist. I actually study those people. I examine why politicians don't appear to take the advice of experts which affects the funding of science," he said.
The conference will bring together 3,000 astronomers from 400 countries.
"They are the elite. Then you've got little old me from community housing in Blackheath."
The GoFundMe is a brand new experience for Mr Tasker: "This is the first time that I have ever asked friends and family to contribute to my academic aspirations."
He has already raised about $2000 and anticipates some help from Western Sydney University, which will provide funds for food and travel insurance, provided he raises his air fare.
He is proud of the fact that a post-graduate student giving a paper at an international conference "is quite a plum for the university".
The link is https://gofund.me/1e7266d0.
