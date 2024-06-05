Blue Mountains Gazette
Blackheath roadworks deferred a week

June 5 2024 - 2:49pm
Planned roadworks in Blackheath around the intersection of Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street have been deferred a week because of expected wet weather.

