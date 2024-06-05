Blackheath roadworks deferred a week

Planned roadworks in Blackheath around the intersection of Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street have been deferred a week because of expected wet weather.
The proposed road closure from Wednesday, June 5, to Saturday, June 8, has been cancelled. The road closure and the construction of the pedestrian crossings will recommence on Tuesday, June 11 (weather permitting) and aim for completion in the morning of Saturday, June 15.
Other roadworks in Blackheath are still scheduled to continue. This is for asphalt work to restore the road surface near a drain in the Radiance Avenue area.
Work is scheduled to be carried out in one night from 8pm on Thursday, June 6, to 5am on Friday 7 June.
Temporary traffic changes including single lane closures and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place.
And on Bells Line of Road, there are changed conditions until Friday, June 7, for minor resurfacing works between Mount Tomah and Claustral Canyon Trail.
Work will be carried out between 6am and 6pm.
There will be temporary traffic changes to make sure the work zone is safe. This includes lane closures, and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place for the safety of our workers and motorists. Bells Line of Road will remain open during the work.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
