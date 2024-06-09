'It's like a second family': Winmalee Rural Fire Brigade captain awarded Fire Service Medal

When Fiona Stalgis joined the Winmalee Rural Fire Brigade as an 18-year-old in 1991 she thought it would be a good way to make new friends after leaving high school.
That fateful decision turned into a commitment lasting more than three decades and saw the Winmalee resident awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal in the 2024 King's Birthday honours.
Ms Stalgis told the Gazette she was "incredibly humbled" to receive the honour, thanking the people who nominated her "and the RFS volunteers and staff for their support".
From an inexperienced teenager in 1991 Ms Stalgis rose to become brigade captain at Winmalee, a role she has held for the last two years.
She experienced her first major fire campaign in 1994 and was at work in Camden in 2013 when the bushfire that destroyed 203 homes struck Winmalee and Yellow Rock on a quiet spring afternoon. After her husband texted her the news, she quickly made her way to Winmalee.
"As I came out of Camden on the Northern Road I could see the fire," she said.
After stopping briefly at the RFS station on Hawkesbury Road she evacuated her elderly parents to safety before returning to the station to help with the firefighting effort until sunrise the following morning.
During the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20, Ms Stalgis was made a group officer with the rank of deputy group captain, a position she maintained until 2021. During this time, she was involved both operationally and non-operationally with multiple brigades in providing leadership, guidance and support.
Despite holding the title of captain today - and all the added responsibility that comes with it - she is still on the brigade's callout roster.
"I really do enjoy being on a truck, even if it's the back seat," she said.
Ms Stalgis' King's Birthday honour makes special mention of her role as a mentor, dedicated to "passing on her knowledge and skills to others".
It's perhaps no surprise then that she said she is extremely grateful to the people who mentored and supported her along the way.
"The RFS has provided me with so many experiences, opportunities, friends and connections," she said.
"I encourage anyone who has thought about joining the RFS to reach out to their local brigade and have a chat about what volunteering might offer them."
It's certainly a decision she has never regretted.
"If I went back in time and had the same choice, I would still join. There are so many opportunities and you meet so many wonderful people. It's like a second family... I wouldn't change it," she said.
