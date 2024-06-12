Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Legally Blonde brings laughs and confidence to Blaxland High School stage

TW
By Tom Walker
June 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at Blaxland High School are ready for songs, glamour, and the battle to not laugh on-stage in their upcoming stage production, Legally Blonde.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.