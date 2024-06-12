Legally Blonde brings laughs and confidence to Blaxland High School stage

Students at Blaxland High School are ready for songs, glamour, and the battle to not laugh on-stage in their upcoming stage production, Legally Blonde.
The show is a musical adaptation of the 2001 feel-good comedy, following Elle Woods' journey from sorority girl to successful lawyer in defiance of blonde stereotypes.
With colourful presentation, a heartfelt message, and a variety of songs and dances bringing new flair to the story, it's set to be a fabulous night at the show's official opening on June 20.
Year 11 students Lana Testoni and Anna Viney together play Elle Woods, and have both found real-life value by starring in such an uplifting production.
"For me it's been really fun because this is my first year leading a show... I've learned so much confidence on stage, and learned how to carry myself on stage so much more now," Lana said.
Anna said the role has helped her forge new friendships with her co-stars, including Year 12 student Liam Finneran as the kind-hearted Emmett Forrest.
"Me and Liam didn't really talk before this and now we're really good friends... it's a really great experience," Anna said.
Liam said: "It's great. It is a wild musical to be a part of... it has got all that comedic timing, and the witty lines and whatnot that are difficult not to laugh at while onstage."
The production of Legally Blonde consists of more than 160 students from all school years, including cast, crew, and the orchestral group. The students have been rehearsing for six hours each week and working on sets and props under the guidance of director Chevonne Chivas.
Ms Chivas has choreographed the school's shows for around 16 years, but this is her first time in the director's seat. She chose Legally Blonde in hopes of playing to her strengths.
"If there was going to be success in a musical it would be something that's quite high in dance, and this show does deliver that," Ms Chivas told the Gazette.
"You're not just seeing your usual dramatics-meets-production element. It's dance, drama, music, very much equal value in this show, which I think is possibly where I've had some success."
Beyond all the fun and energy, the cast said they were excited to be part of something with a positive message for younger audiences.
"It will be nice, especially when we get to perform for primary schools. Getting to perform for young girls who are gonna see me and Anna get to just be the strong woman, and see her progress, and see who she could be without a man or without someone else behind her," Lana said.
Liam agreed, and added: "I remember seeing [the shows] when we were in primary school, especially my older sibling in the shows, and sitting in the audience watching it happen was awesome, it was good fun."
Blaxland High School's production of Legally Blonde opens on June 20 and runs until June 29. Tickets are $28, seats are filling quickly. To book visit: www.trybooking.com/CLDAL
