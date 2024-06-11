Astrologers returning to Richard Sterling's home and garden

Divine providence has definitely played its part as a group of astrologers will visit the Blue Mountain's Winter Magic Festival on the weekend of June 21-23.
The late Richard Sterling, one of Australia's most respected and well-known astrologers, lived in the Katoomba area from 1964 until he died in April 2013. Richard, a well-known TV and radio personality, wrote sun sign columns in the Woman's Day (14 years) and the Australian Women's Weekly (25 years). He worked closely with his friend, editor-in-chief of the Women's Weekly, Ita Buttrose.
After leaving the Women's Weekly, Mr Sterling was inspired by the many beautiful gardens in the mountains. He eventually built his very own enchanting "Garden of the Stars" with the 12 astrology signs, sign posted along pathways that lead all the way down to the Prince Henry bushwalk. It took 12 months to create this magical space, which opened on March 28, 1992. It is said his Garden of the Stars was the first and only show garden in the world to be based on the 12 signs of the zodiac.
Over the weekend of the 2024 Winter Magic Festival, Christina Stargazer has invited several astrology students and their guests to bring astrology and astrologers back to Mr Sterling's beloved garden. Each guest will receive their own copy of the original "mud map" hand drawn by Mr Sterling himself.
Students and guests will be able to explore the garden, perhaps arranging to meet on the Aquarian promenade or at the Leo gazebo. Some may even make their way up the steep Capricorn steps after visiting any fairies who possibly live at the bottom of the garden in Scorpio's realm.
Just as the property found Richard in 1964, Dalia Isles became the next custodian of the beautiful home and gardens in April 2017.
Ms Isles's vision is to continue sharing Mr Sterling's legacy and beloved garden with her guests. Her dream is also to bring astrology back to the garden by way of astrology teachers bringing their students there to experience the magic and reverence of this magnificent property.
Astrologer and numerologist, Christina Stargazer, will hold the first astrological retreats. She will host retreats three times a year at the property during the winter solstice, autumn and spring equinoxes. As the property hosts a 180-degree uninterrupted view of the Jamison Valley and night sky, it's a perfect vantage point to take in the magic of the planets and stars.
