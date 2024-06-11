Astrologers returning to Richard Sterling's home and garden

After leaving the Women's Weekly, Mr Sterling was inspired by the many beautiful gardens in the mountains. He eventually built his very own enchanting "Garden of the Stars" with the 12 astrology signs, sign posted along pathways that lead all the way down to the Prince Henry bushwalk. It took 12 months to create this magical space, which opened on March 28, 1992. It is said his Garden of the Stars was the first and only show garden in the world to be based on the 12 signs of the zodiac.