Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yoga classes in North Katoomba

June 6 2024 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoga teacher Alicia Hiew is offering vinyasa flow and yin yoga classes at the inner space, 96A Camp St, North Katoomba.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.