Yoga classes in North Katoomba

Yoga teacher Alicia Hiew is offering vinyasa flow and yin yoga classes at the inner space, 96A Camp St, North Katoomba.
Hiew said: "I like to encourage connection back to the body in my vinyasa and yin classes with holistic integration between breath work, movement and its meaning through purposeful intentions set for each class, sometimes drawing from the wisdom of art, literature, philosophy, science and the human experience to do so.
"I've really taken to quietly observing the practice of my regular students and always enjoy witnessing the focus gradually shift to the practitioner's inner space. "
She said it was not by accident that being more cognisant of the body's response becomes a conduit for the way her students move mindfully through the world with a greater capacity for self-care and awareness.
"At some point during class, we all meet with our internal landscape on the mat and the ability for my students to feel safe is the most essential for making yoga accessible and so that it means more than just flowing through/holding postures."
Hiew is trained and certified to embed trauma aware practice in all yoga classes through use of language, approach and support throughout the sessions.
She is hoping to offer trauma informed yoga in group and one-to-one sessions to focus on tailored reintegration of the body-mind connection that considers the individuals' context and specific needs in their body.
"Having lived through complex experiences related to personal trauma, but also with education and training that critically examines how yoga is used to support mental health and wellbeing, I approach this work from both a theoretical and personal lens.
"It is from this space of understanding that I gravitate towards supporting recovery and giving back to community."
The classes are on every Wednesday, 5:30-6:30pm - Vinyasa Flow; 6:45-8:00pm - Yin. See sourceinlotus.com.au/appointments to book.
