Library book deliveries to your door

For life-long avid reader, Gwenda Cornell, it's been a lifeline.
She is one of the beneficiaries of council's home library service, getting regular deliveries of books to her door.
Ms Cornell, who lives in the Upper Mountains, has mobility issues, making a physical trip to the library a step too far.
During 2022, a friend who was doing the run for her, picking up her reserved books and returning others, saw a leaflet about the home library service starting up. Ms Cornell was on to it immediately.
She goes online to choose the books she wants and every four weeks gets a call from the library to say they will be delivered the next day and the previous month's collected.
It might be three or four books depending on availability; when the Gazette spoke to her last week, it was a bonanza of 13.
"I've been a reader forever," she said, "so I'm a very happy customer."
Sometimes the librarians will suggest books, which has introduced her to some new crime novelists.
She has "eclectic tastes", so is happy reading anything from detective fiction to chic lit and all things in between.
This month the library will deliver its 5000th item and pass the milestone of 500 deliveries to 40 ongoing clients who can't get to a branch because of frailty, illness, disability or transport issues.
And it's not only books (including large and regular print), the library also delivers talking books, magazines, music CDs and DVDs.
Residents who are home bound can sign up to be a home library service member for free. It delivers to private homes, retirement villages and aged care facilities.
If you are interested in the service or know someone who might be, you can contact your nearest library branch via email homelibraryservice@bmcc.nsw.gov.au or on 0414 195 045, or visit the website: bit.ly/homelibrarybluemts.
