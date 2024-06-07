Connect with the mysterious and spooky Addams Family at Springwood High School

"When I was in Year 6 at Faulconbridge Public School, we were invited to audition for the musical Matilda at Springwood High, which was meant to be staged when we would be in Year 7 the following year. I was lucky enough to be cast in a featured role, and rehearsals with the high schoolers started when I was still a sixth grader, which was genuinely exciting. So, it was a huge blow when Covid shut the production down. I am so grateful that we have gotten to this point, with The Addams Family opening next week."