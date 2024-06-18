Churches staying strong despite fewer Christians, says Katoomba minister

Census data over the past 20 years shows Christianity has been on the decline in Australia. In some areas, churches are struggling or closing altogether.
Yet Katoomba Reverend Murray Colville said local churches are staying strong, and the future of church life is looking good for the Blue Mountains.
As the minister at St Hilda's Anglican Church for the past three years, he said his predecessor Rev Ray Robinson spent 15 years taking the church from a struggling position to one of strong community presence.
Rev Colville is also the president of the Upper Mountains Ministers Association, giving him insight into how other churches in the area are faring.
"There's a range of sizes of church, and certainly some are experiencing a fair bit of growth, which is encouraging," Rev Colville told the Gazette.
According to census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in 2001 more than 66 per cent of Australians identified as Christian. In the most recent census data in 2021, that figure has fallen to less than 44 per cent.
While the 22 per cent drop seems telling, Rev Colville feels the data likely doesn't tell the whole story. He said people may just be realising they don't feel connected to their church and are being more honest about it.
"But they were already probably not really connected. So it's not so much that people are disappearing from the churches, so to speak, it's that those who once had a cultural connection with the church no longer feel the need to tick that on their box," he said.
The church's internal data shows fairly steady attendance over the years, with the largest drops taking place during COVID lockdowns.
Last month the Gazette spoke with former Katoomba pastor and fellow in theology Dr Ann Lazarsfeld-Jensen. She referred to a decline in church life, particularly west of Sydney and in rural areas, partly due to an emphasis on "higher education, hierarchy and exclusivity in leadership".
Yet Rev Colville said in the Blue Mountains, he feels many churches remain strongly tied to the community.
"We've got a high level of volunteer involvement. Members of our church work with kids and youth, lead services and play music, provide morning teas and do all kinds of things," he said.
"We've got high-capacity volunteers and a number of retirees who spend a fair bit of time helping keep our property up to scratch.
"We want to connect with and serve people at all levels of our community, whether retirees, tree changers, people in public housing and anyone struggling with the many pressures of life."
In keeping this connection strong, the church is opening its doors at Winter Magic with a jumping castle, sideshow games, scones, hot drinks, and more.
"I think community is really important, and even without the full festival we still want to help bring the magic to Winter Magic."
For more information about Katoomba Anglican Church, visit their website at: www.katoomba.church
