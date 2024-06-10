House of the rising sun in Springwood

The Animals' impact and influence is undeniable. They created some of the most iconic songs in popular music history including We've Gotta Get Out Of This Place, The House of The Rising Sun, Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood, It's My Life, Don't Bring Me Down, Boom Boom and more. all of which will be performed on this greatest hits final tour.
The Animals were one of the most important bands in the British invasion. The Beatles and Rolling Stones were the headliners, whilst The Animals were the backbone of blues.
Featuring original member John Steel alongside Danny Handley, Bobby Ruiz and Barney "Boogie" Williams, music fans can expect a fantastic concert of the best of The Animals.
John Steel first formed The Animals when he and Eric Burden met as art school dropouts.
"We started off as the Pagan Jazzmen and we morphed into the Pagans, a slightly R&B rock outfit. We played a church hall in Byker [East Newcastle] and this kid from another band who was a rhythm guitar player came over and said, 'Can I sit in?'... He hammered the piano with a left hand boogie style. We went, 'Oh come on, you're in the wrong band, you should be playing piano, not guitar!' This was Alan P
They finally became The Animals when they moved to London. According to folklore, 'animals' described their wild stage act and the name stuck.
It's just us onstage with our instruments, playing and we love what we do and I think it comes across," said Steel. "We get a standing ovation every time, so we must be doing something right I guess."
The Animals play at Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Sunday, June 16, at 4pm. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
