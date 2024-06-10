House of the rising sun in Springwood

"We started off as the Pagan Jazzmen and we morphed into the Pagans, a slightly R&B rock outfit. We played a church hall in Byker [East Newcastle] and this kid from another band who was a rhythm guitar player came over and said, 'Can I sit in?'... He hammered the piano with a left hand boogie style. We went, 'Oh come on, you're in the wrong band, you should be playing piano, not guitar!' This was Alan P