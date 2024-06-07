Addams family - school edition

"When I was in Year 6 at Faulconbridge Public School, we were invited to audition for the musical Matilda at Springwood High, which was meant to be staged when we would be in Year 7 the following year. I was lucky enough to be cast in a featured role, and rehearsals with the high schoolers started when I was still a sixth grader, which was genuinely exciting. So, it was a huge blow when COVID shut the production down."