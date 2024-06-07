Springwood High School's forthcoming production of The Addams Family School Edition has proven to be an inspiring triumph against adversity.
The road to staging a musical has been a six-year-long one for the school. In fact, for the students who will tread the boards later this month, the completion of a school musical is not within their high school experiences.
When NSW was plunged into COVID lockdown in 2020, the school's almost-complete Matilda the Musical was cancelled, and although rehearsals subsequently started for a 2022 musical, restrictions led to the cancellation of that production, too.
So the fact that The Addams Family is about to hit the stage is a significant cause for celebration. So significant that the staff and students have invited local stage three primary school students and their teachers to join the celebrations in a special musical workshop ahead of opening night.
For Year 11 student, Liam O'Loughlin, who plays Gomez Addams, the chance to finally perform on the Springwood High School stage in a musical, is particularly special.
"When I was in Year 6 at Faulconbridge Public School, we were invited to audition for the musical Matilda at Springwood High, which was meant to be staged when we would be in Year 7 the following year. I was lucky enough to be cast in a featured role, and rehearsals with the high schoolers started when I was still a sixth grader, which was genuinely exciting. So, it was a huge blow when COVID shut the production down."
"We just hope lots of people from our fabulous Mountains community come and see it," said Stella Templeman who will play Morticia Addams. "It's been such a long time since the public have been able to enjoy a musical at our school."
The Addams Family School Edition is playing at the Springwood High School hall on June 21, June 22, June 28 and June 29 at 7pm. Tickets range from $10 for children to $50 for a family of four at https://www.trybooking.com/CRQLL.
