Peter and the wolf for tots

Peter and the Wolf comes to the Joan, at the Q Theatre on June 16, as Penrith Symphony Orchestra presents a perennial family favourite.
Prokofiev's timeless tale introduces the magical sounds of the orchestra through the fun of musical storytelling. Come on an adventure for the whole family. Sing, clap, dance or even conduct the band.
Each of the characters is portrayed by a different instrument, or group of instruments in the ensemble. Peter and his friends try to outfox the cunning wolf, but will the bird keep clear of the cat, or will Grandpa still be cross with Peter?
PSO's 'Pops for Tots' children's concerts are a great way to introduce the experience of music and learn a little bit about how it all works in a friendly and fun setting. Everyone will have a chance to meet the players and see the instruments up-close.
This family friendly show is a great event for kids, parents, grandparents and friends to all get together and share in a story of magic and imagination.
The performance will begin at 11am on Sunday, June 16, at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre. Tickets at the box office, at thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.
