'My energy and dedication remains absolute': Mayor Mark Greenhill announces Ward 4 council team

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has announced the full Labor team for Ward 4 in September's council election - and formally declared he will run again.
Councillor Nyree Fisher will stand again in the number two spot on the Labor ticket while Dr Margaret Buckham, a medical doctor and specialist, will take the third spot.
First elected to Blue Mountains City Council aged 32, Cr Greenhill said "serving this city has been a huge part of my life".
"Being mayor, and now the city's longest-serving mayor, is a humbling honour I cannot express adequately in words," he said
"With such a long career behind me, one has to think hard about whether to stand again. The challenge of fortifying the Blue Mountains environment, our quality of life and seeing through our commitment to reseal vast sections of our road network have convinced me to run again."
He thanked the community for "placing their trust in me over the years".
"My energy and dedication to all of you remains absolute," he said.
Cr Fisher said she is seeking re-election "because there is much to continue doing".
"As a high priority, we will fight for our community in the face of potential flight paths that will impact people's lives. This has been a significant issue in my public service to date," she said.
"I will also work with my colleagues as we commence council's recently-announced massive road resurfacing program which is made possible by visitor paid parking and therefore requires no rate rise to implement.
"In the face of a rapidly changing climate, this work is essential in order to future-proof our network."
Dr Buckham said residents "need a city that is resilient to the weather extremes we have been seeing over recent years".
"We also need people on council who will continue the fight against flight paths that will adversely affect the Mountains.
"That's why I am happy to be running on Mark's team, because these are things we have and will deliver on."
