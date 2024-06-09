Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Woman's best friend: King's Honours for working with dogs

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated June 10 2024 - 11:47am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Faulconbridge resident Laura Greaves has found ways to work with dogs for decades because she loves them - she never expected to be officially honoured for it.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.