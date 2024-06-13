Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Glow Worm Tunnel opens after $4.3 million upgrade

By Staff Reporters
June 14 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollemi National Park's favourite resident glow-worms are now more accessible than ever because of recent upgrades to the historic railway tunnel where they live.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.