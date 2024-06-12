Blue Mountains Gazette
Lane closure at Wentworth Falls Lake for path upgrade

Updated June 12 2024 - 10:52am, first published 10:30am
One lane on Sinclair Cresent at Wentworth Falls Lake has been closed since the end of May to allow work to continue safely on the new section of the shared path, currently being built.

