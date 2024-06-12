Lane closure at Wentworth Falls Lake for path upgrade

One lane on Sinclair Cresent at Wentworth Falls Lake has been closed since the end of May to allow work to continue safely on the new section of the shared path, currently being built.
A traffic light system is in place to help regulate vehicle flow.
The lane closure is expected to be in place until the NSW winter school holidays which start on Monday July 8.
Constructing the shared path is part of the Wentworth Falls Lake Precinct upgrade and will provide increased safety for pedestrians and cyclists, a council spokeswoman said.
At Springwood, there are changed traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway until early next month, weather permitting.
Investigation work will support planning for slope stabilisation work to be carried out next to the footpath between Boomerang Road and Boland Avenue.
Work hours will be 7am to 6pm from Monday to Friday over 17 days from Tuesday, June 11, until Tuesday, July 9.
Temporary traffic changes including lane closures and a 40 km/h speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
