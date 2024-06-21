Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dementia cafes springing up in the Mountains

Updated June 21 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimated in 2023 that there were 411,100 people living with dementia - or 15 people in every 1000 Australians.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.