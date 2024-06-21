Dementia cafes springing up in the Mountains

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare estimated in 2023 that there were 411,100 people living with dementia - or 15 people in every 1000 Australians.
This increases to 84 people with dementia per 1,000 Australians in the 65 and over age group. Nearly two-thirds - or 63 per cent - of Australians with dementia are women.
So with this great need Dementia Cafes are sprouting up in the Mountains.
The Rotary Upper Blue Mountains Dementia Support Group called DCaf, runs on the first and third Tuesday morning of each month at the Katoomba RSL from 11 am to 1pm.
Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise Rotary Club spokesman, Bill Pixton, said volunteers working with DCaf were able to "provide a safe, private place for people living with dementia, their home-carers and family to meet friends to socialise and share experiences".
"This has created a much-needed supportive community network," he added.
Diverse activities including music therapy with a recognised musician, art with an art therapist experienced in working with people living with dementia.
The session also includes an easy quiz on the theme for the meeting, and gentle stretching and mindfulness breathing.
Guest speakers have also attended to give talks on senior rights, transport and other helpful information.
The Rotary Clubs of the Upper Blue Mountains, Central Blue Mountains and the e-club of Greater Sydney all committed support for this project after listening to a moving presentation at a Rotary conference by Rotarian Bobby Redman.
"Though living with dementia herself she has been instrumental in starting DCaf groups in Sydney and the NSW Central Coast," Mr Pixton said.
"The need was strong. The Katoomba RSL was contacted by the DCaf organising committee: Lora Stopic, Liz Romalis and Lucian Keegal, to see if a space could be provided for these gatherings. This they have generously supplied with a tea and coffee station provided on the day."
He said many participants express their enjoyment and interest and often extend their outing by staying for lunch at the Red Poppy Brasserie.
A partnership with the Lithgow Dementia Support group, helped with advice and funding for the music and art therapists. DCaf also meets in Springwood and Lithgow.
The Springwood DCaf meeting is held and generously supported by the Ori Hotel on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 10.30am to noon.
