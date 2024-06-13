World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: How to support victims

Saturday June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD).
Designated by the United Nations, WEAAD is marked around the world every year, to raise awareness of elder abuse, educate older people about what elder abuse is and promote the importance of their wellbeing. It's also an important opportunity for us to stand together against the abuse, mistreatment and neglect of older people.
The majority of abusers are trusted people - family members, neighbours, friends or paid carers. In fact, half of all perpetrators of elder abuse are family members, and only one third of victims seek help.
Elder abuse does not discriminate and is devastating for victims, who are already among the most vulnerable members of our community.
The most common form of abuse suffered is psychological but physical and financial abuse also occurs, as well as neglect.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill expressed his distress at this often-unseen epidemic.
"I call it an epidemic, because sadly it has reached those proportions. A staggering one in six Australian seniors experience elder abuse. Four years ago, as we were entering the COVID-19 pandemic, that number was 1 in 20," Mayor Greenhill said.
"We have an ageing population here in the Blue Mountains, which means this issue is affecting many more of our locals than it is around the rest of NSW.
"The over 65s group makes up over 22 per cent of our population. Across NSW that percentage is significantly lower at 17.7 per cent. This is a very real and growing issue that affects our most vulnerable community members in absolutely horrific ways."
Some signs of abuse of older people include being told how to spend their own money, or having demands placed on them for an early inheritance, inability to pay for everyday items, appearing withdrawn, isolated and often avoid talking with someone they trust.
Support and services are available locally and across NSW to help victims:
