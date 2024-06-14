Erzsi's long wait is almost over as three more Blue Mountains train stations become accessible

It was a long fought battle that has taken close to a decade, but Woodford's Erzsi Gimes is pleased her tiny village will finally get an accessible train station.
Mrs Gimes, together with other residents, Melinda Kelsey and Vangie Moller, started a campaign in 2015 to lobby the state government for the change.
On June 12, NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen visited the region and announced it would happen, alongside accessibility upgrades for Mount Victoria and Lawson stations.
Construction at all three train stations is not expected to start until late 2025 or early 2026.
Mrs Gimes said the group, who called themselves WRAGG - Woodford Railway Access Action Group - was "overjoyed that finally our work has not been in vain".
"We collected over 14,000 signatures, which was tabled in Parliament," she told the Gazette. "It took a Labor government to recognise the need and announce the great news more than a decade later."
Mrs Gimes has had two knee operations and struggles on the steep Woodford station stairs, while her husband's multiple sclerosis has left him wheelchair bound.
When the group first started campaigning in 2015 only Blaxland, Springwood and Katoomba stations had lifts.
She said it was "a real shame that many of those hard working people have now left the village or passed away, such as our wonderful friend [Leura] architect Ian McMillian who dedicated their time and talent to support this cause".
Woodford and Lawson stations are both currently accessible only by stairs to an underpass. They will have lifts installed, lighting and security upgrades, and improvements to nearby footpaths and ramps.
At Mount Victoria, Transport for NSW will explore upgrades sensitive to the station's significant heritage.
Ms Haylen said the government is "committed to upgrading train stations to make them more accessible, safe and secure for the people who need them the most, and that is what we are delivering".
"Transport hubs should be safe and welcoming places for everyone. That's why the NSW government is committing $800 million to the new Safe Accessible Transport Program."
Planning work at each location is expected to take nine to 12 months. Once this work is complete, a competitive tender process will begin. Major works are expected to begin by early 2026, pending approval and construction funding.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said the community has "been campaigning for these upgrades for years, and I'm so pleased they will finally be delivered".
"Transport will be undertaking a comprehensive round of community consultation to work out how these upgrades will work best for local residents and visitors. I encourage everyone to take part."
She conceded there will be some disruption during construction, "however it's short-term pain for long term gain".
A Transport for NSW Disability Inclusion Action Plan report said that in 2012 there were 131 stations - or 42.7 per cent - that were accessible on the Sydney Trains and Intercity networks. Ten years later it was 165 or 53.7 per cent and those stations accounted for "approximately 91 per cent of patronage".
Under the Commonwealth's Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport Guidelines (2004), Sydney Trains was expected to provide wheelchair access to 245 stations by 2017. About 40 per cent of the 307 stations on the CityRail network, which includes the Blue Mountains, had ramps or lifts for those with a disability in 2015.
Lifts are now at Blackheath, Lapstone, Leura, Faulconbridge, Hazelbrook, Glenbrook and Wentworth Falls. Medlow Bath is also getting a lift and new highway pedestrian bridge.
Mrs Gimes said the group "hopes to see the finished product soon".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.