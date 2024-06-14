Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Erzsi's long wait is almost over as three more Blue Mountains train stations become accessible

By B C Lewis
Updated June 14 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a long fought battle that has taken close to a decade, but Woodford's Erzsi Gimes is pleased her tiny village will finally get an accessible train station.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.