Wild Mountains weather: SES issues warning

Wild, windy weather and cold temperatures will test Mountains residents.
The Blue Mountains branch of the State Emergency Service posted the Bureau of Meteorology's warning from 4.22am for damaging winds.
The warning was directed at large parts of the state, including the Central Tablelands.
At Mt Boyce near Blackheath overnight, a wind gust of 98 km/h was recorded at 3.45am.
The Upper Mountains will also experience extremely cold conditions. At Mt Boyce, while the thermometer is hovering around 6-7 degrees, the ambient temperature (allowing for wind chill factor (is in the minus figures and has been since around 9pm last night when it reached a massive 1 degree Celsius.
Katoomba at 9am recorded 5.4 degrees although it felt like 0.7.
The conditions are being brought about by a vigorous cold front which is moving across the southeast of the state during Wednesday.
The SES advises that people should:
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
* Report fallen power lines to either Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080), Ausgrid (131 388) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
