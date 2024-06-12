Comedy festival at The Joan for one night only

Australia's biggest and best comedy spectacular is setting off on its 26th annual road trip to bring the finest talents from the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2024 to the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Penrith on Tuesday 18 June at 7:30pm.
Featuring a stellar line-up of beloved comedy royalty alongside some of the freshest sensations, get ready for a hilarious night full of sketch, stand-up, satire, silliness and song.
The full line-up for this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow in Penrith includes:
Gather your pals, secure your tickets, and get ready for a well-deserved blast of comedy when the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow brings the best comedic talent to town!
The show is on Tuesday, June 18, at 7:30pm at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, 597 High Street, Penrith. Standard $45, concession $40, 35 & Under $30. A fee of $5 applies to all bookings. The Joan Members are eligible for a 15 per cent discount on tickets. Recommended for ages 15+. This show contains coarse language, adult themes, sexual references and materials that may offend. Smoke machine/hazer may be used during this performance.
See thejoan.com.au.
