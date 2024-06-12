Comedy festival at The Joan for one night only

Justin Hamilton - This year's host has carved out an incredibly successful stand-up comedian, writer and stage director. Over the past 29 years he has received numerous accolades and awards including the Arts Monthly's Comedian of the Decade in 2011, Director's Choice Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2007, Best Comedy Show at the Adelaide Fringe 2019 and 2023. Most recently he has been working as the key writer for Rove's 2DayFM Breakfast show, Rove & Sam.

Lewis Garnham - One of the most distinctive and exciting new voices on the Australian comedy scene, Lewis captivates audiences around the country with his potent combination of laconic, intelligent and introspective comedy. Nominee for the Best Newcomer Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2018 and Best Comedy at FRINGE WORLD Perth 2018, Lewis makes regular appearances on Triple J, Triple M and ABC Radio and hosts the podcast, Can I Borrow Your Mind.

Takashi Wakasugi - Moving from Japan to Australia in 2018, Takashi began his comedy career in earnest and was picked as a performer for Comedy Zone Asian at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2018. His fresh insights into everyday life in Japan and perspectives on Aussie life will have you roaring with laughter. Takashi has performed on ABC TV's Tonightly with Tom Ballard and Comedy Up Late.

Alexandra Hudson - Since her comedy debut in 2020, Alexandra has gone on to take out numerous awards including joint first place in the National Final of the Raw Comedy Competition at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022. Alexandra entwines entertaining musings about her experiences as a disabled woman and her observations about the mostly foreign non-disabled world she lives in into her sketches.