'Walking pneumonia' could be causing 'unreasonably high' pneumonia spike

A spike in pneumonia across NSW has led to shortages in some antibiotics used to fight it, and the most likely cause is an infection known as 'walking pneumonia'.
Mycoplasma pneumoniae, sometimes called walking pneumonia, is a lung infection with mild symptoms which most commonly affects school-aged children and young adults.
While the infection often passes by itself within a few weeks, some cases can be severe and require antibiotics. A report from NSW Health has noted walking pneumonia as a likely cause in a current spike in overall pneumonia cases.
The report said there have been "unreasonably high presentations to emergency departments (ED) in NSW for children and young adults with pneumonia" since April this year.
"There is some indication, from a number of different data sources, that increases in pneumonia are likely contributed to by infection with Mycoplasma pneumoniae," the report said.
A NSW Health spokesperson told the Gazette that some liquid antibiotics to treat the infection are experiencing supply disruptions, and the department is taking steps to reduce the impacts of this.
"This includes health services closely monitoring demand locally, the use of alternative antibiotics where appropriate, and seeking guidance from local infectious diseases teams when required," the spokesperson said.
"This disruption is being addressed at a national level by the Therapeutic Goods Administration. NSW Health and lead agencies are working closely with our federal colleagues. Normal supply is expected to resume over the coming months."
Walking pneumonia epidemics occur every three to five years, with the last epidemic in NSW taking place before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lizz Reay is CEO of Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN). She said it's important to be wary of the effects brought by increasingly cold weather.
"We know that during winter, with the increase in respiratory illnesses, we also see increased demand for many medications. Some people may need to check with another pharmacy for a particular medication if your regular pharmacy doesn't have stock on the day you need it," Ms Reay said.
Mountains residents are currently feeling that winter chill, with a looming cold front bringing low temperatures and an even lower "feels like" temperature due to extreme wind gusts.
Walking pneumonia is spread by droplets in coughs and sneezes. Both Ms Reay and NSW Health said that people can protect themselves and their community by practising good hygiene and staying home when feeling sick.
Those unable to access their prescribed liquid antibiotic can speak to their doctor, as alternatives are still available.
For more information about walking pneumonia, including symptoms and diagnosis, visit: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/mycoplasma-pneumoniae.aspx
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.