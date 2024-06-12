Woman missing from Valley Heights

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate woman missing from the Blue Mountains area.
Anne Walder, aged 75, was last seen leaving an address on Wyoming Avenue, Valley Heights, about 7am today (Wednesday, June 12).
When she was unable to be contacted or located, officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Anne due to her age and medical condition.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of a thin build, with short grey hair.
Anne was last seen wearing a grey knitted jumper, dark blue jeans and red shoes.
She is known to frequent the Springwood area.
Anyone with information into Anne's whereabouts is urged to call nearest police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.