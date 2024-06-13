Emily Who at the Joan

Join renowned Australian children's singer, Emily Who (winner of two of The What's On 4 Kids Awards 2023 - 'Judged' and 'People's Choice') for her new, interactive and inclusive children's concert, A Day for Adventure at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, on June 21-22.
Jam-packed full of catchy songs and fun, Emily will spark imaginations and have you moving and grooving as she takes you on a journey under the sea, to a farm, to the jungle and even back in time to dance with the dinosaurs!
Emily Who recently released her fourth studio album for preschoolers and is best known for her annual children's performances with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and the Kur-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra.
Regularly performing in festivals, including, the Sydney Fringe Festival and Riverside Theatres' Spot On Children's Festival, last year, Emily also performed with Bluey and Paw Patrol at Sydney Zoo and was nominated for 'Best Kids Show' at the Sydney Fringe Festival.
She is also the creator of two web series, including the Kids Couch Concert Series and Musical Pirate Adventures, on which she collaborated with Arcadia Winds.
Emily volunteers for Storyville and Books In Homes, regularly reading stories for young children.
These shows will be presented as relaxed performances and will be Auslan interpreted, making them accessible to the broader community.
Relaxed performances are designed to reduce anxiety and create a supportive atmosphere. There is a relaxed attitude to traditional theatre etiquette, such as noise and movement amongst the audience.
Other elements include the doors to the theatre being left open to allow audience members to enter and exit as needed and light and sound effects being toned down or removed.
An Auslan interpreter will interpret the spoken words and sound effects of the performances.
The show is on Friday, June 21, at 10am and 12:30pm and on Saturday, June 22, at 10am. Suitable for 0-5 and their families. At Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, 597 High Street, Penrith. Tickets: Standard $20, family of four $70. A fee of $5 applies to all bookings. See the joan.com.au.
