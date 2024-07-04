Electro-pop in intimate setting

Australian electro-pop duo Boo Seeka (Ben Gumbleton and Jay Bainbridge) will play at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on Friday, July 19.
This is part of their Raw Files tour, presented by Cult Artists & Untitled Group, featuring special guests MICRA.
The tour is playing only intimate venues, offering fans an unprecedented glimpse into Boo Seeka's creative process, and a chance to see how all of the classics and new favourites were made up in their rawest forms.
This tour promises a stripped-back, acoustic experience that invites fans into the heart of Boo Seeka's music, away from the high-energy performances they're known for.
This eastern Australian tour will present their songs in their most unrefined form, akin to a cosy living room session where the magic first happens.
