OpArt festival call for entries

The New Earth Therapeutic Society is inviting artists of all types to present their works in an OpArt Fest at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on August 24 and 25.
While the expectation is that pieces will be paintings, the festival will accommodate, if possible, other forms such as digital, sculpture etc.
There is a fee of $10 per submission, maximum two pieces per person. Maximum size 400mm by 500mm, framed, specify the materials used and submit a photo of each entry.
Submissions close on Friday, August 16. Winners will be announced on the evening of Sunday, 24 August, at the closing of the Fest. Works considered offensive will be rejected.
For further information, email katoombaunts@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.