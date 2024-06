A garage sale will be held on Saturday, June 15 at Lovel St, Katoomba from 7.30am-2pm. The sale is a fundraiser for the OpArt Fest planned for August at the Cultural Centre. For more details about the festival and how to enter your artworks, see https://newearth.au/2024/05/opart-fest-24-25-august-2024-blue-mountains-cultural-centre/