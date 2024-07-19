Regional Australia's most expansive outdoor art exhibition, Sculptures in the Garden (SIG), is welcoming submissions for the 2024 event.
Gearing up for its 14th year, the exhibition is preparing for its biggest year yet with a call for new and emerging artists, as well as long-time contributors, to submit their works and secure their place for a showcase of art not to be missed.
The exhibition, set amid the remarkable gardens of Rosby Wines in Mudgee, will be held from October 12-27.
The theme for 2024 is "Proud to Belong" - tell us who/what/where makes you feel connected and proud.
To submit your work, please visit www.sculpturesinthegarden.com.au and fill out the online application form. Submissions will be accepted until midnight Friday, August 9.
