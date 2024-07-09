The little differences in Lapstone, and the big history behind them

Something feels different about Lapstone but it can be hard to put a finger on what separates it from other Blue Mountains towns.
Some people will notice the brick guttering that runs throughout the town. Others may realise it is the absence of overhead power lines that make the streets feel so open.
These distinct features are part of the history of Lapstone and with the town celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, local residents are looking back on the story of their home.
Lapstone resident Thelma Stephens is 91-years-old but still remembers buying a block of land in Lapstone with her husband in the late 1950s. She still lives there today.
"You could walk down through the bush to get down here... We just liked the view, [and] we both said 'yes, we'll have that block'," she said.
The man Mrs Stephens bought her land from, Arthur Hand, is considered by many to be "the father of Lapstone". His decisions shaped iconic features of the town that still remain today.
In 1954 Mr Hand, a Blackheath resident in his 60s, decided to forgo a comfy retirement and instead bought 116 acres of vacant land which would later become Lapstone.
Travelling from Blackheath each day in his Twin Spinner, Mr Hand subdivided the land and eventually began selling blocks to those who saw the beauty in the area.
Mrs Stephens was one of those buyers. She remembers Mr Hand as "a perfect gentleman". When she moved into her home in 1964, Mr Hand was putting the finishing touches on the Lapstone Railway Station - a project he helped fund with 32,000 pounds of his own money.
The project was part of a dream Mr Hand had for the town - he had promised each land buyer that the railway station would become a reality.
His vision is also behind the area's quirks. Lapstone resident Michele Corin has been researching the town's history and said several features of the town today stem from Mr Hand's early choices.
"Arthur Hand wanted to have a castle-crag-type development at Lapstone. [It's a] vertical town, so on an escarpment, making it very difficult to build on, but [he didn't want] to block the views," Ms Corin said.
"So he never put in any overhead wires, they were all underground, which was very innovative for that time."
Mr Hand initially planned for each street to be lined with its own species of tree. He was also the creator of the streets' bullnose brick guttering, which Ms Corin believes makes Lapstone the only town in NSW that entirely uses this guttering.
With 2024 marking 70 years after Mr Hand's land purchase, Lapstone residents are organising an event to celebrate their town.
On October 20 there will be a picnic at Lapstone Public School from 11am to 4pm. A booklet will be launched about the history of Lapstone from 1954 to 1964.
Mrs Stephens said she is looking forward to the picnic as a way to celebrate the town she calls home.
"I wouldn't like to move anywhere else... I just love it," she said.
Blaxland High School students will also be interviewing early residents of Lapstone in July.
