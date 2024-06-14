Greens candidate defends living outside ward he hopes to represent

The Blue Mountains Greens have announced their new candidates in September's local government elections but one candidate has already come under fire for not living in the ward he hopes to represent.
Billy Gruner is standing to represent the Ward 4 communities of Warrimoo, Mt Riverview, Glenbrook, Blaxland and Lapstone.
Dr Gruner has defended not living in Ward 4. He is renovating a house in Woodford which he intends to live in full-time.
"Many councillors live outside their particular Ward boundaries," he said. "We are one city in the Blue Mountains and I will put my heart and soul into representing the communities of the Lower Mountains if I am fortunate enough to be elected.
"It's important to note the privilege of having full choice over where you live and remaining in place too. In the Blue Mountains, many people are being pushed out of the areas they live due to high house prices and lack of housing affordability," said Dr Gruner.
But Blue Mountains mayor and Ward 4 councillor Mark Greenhill said the Greens' selection of Dr Gruner is "confusing".
"The bottom line for Ward 4 is that he's not local," he said.
In the 2021 council elections, The Greens were among those criticising Liberal Party candidate Jo Bromilow for not living in the ward she hoped to represent.
A longtime member of the Labor Party, Dr Gruner joined the Greens earlier this year as a result of his growing frustration with state and federal Labor's support for the Western Sydney Airport and what he describes as a lack of action on a wide range of environment and climate issues.
"I joined the Greens to see change happen in the here and now. It's very simple, our environment and community must be prioritised over corporate interests," he said.
"The Greens position has always been that Western Sydney Airport should never have been built. The major parties didn't listen to the sustainable transport and environmental scientists who argued against putting this carbon and noise pollution megaproject in the Sydney basin."
In Ward 3, Sarah O'Carrigan is standing for The Greens to represent the communities of Faulconbridge, Springwood, Winmalee, Hawkesbury Heights, Valley Heights and Yellow Rock. The previous candidate Hayley Stone withdrew for personal reasons.
Ms O'Carrigan is an outdoors personal trainer known for her exercise program with affordable childcare for mothers and women across the Blue Mountains. She is also the co-founder of Bub Hub Blue Mountains Inc, an innovative co-working with onsite childcare service that was set up in response to the lack of childcare places in the Blue Mountains.
"Having lived here all my life, I'm dedicated to the Blue Mountains. Right now, so many people are struggling with the cost of living. It doesn't have to be this way," she said.
"Economic inequality is a political choice, which is damaging our community's health and wellbeing. As a renter, I know first hand what it feels like to live with housing insecurity. I will advocate hard for local community-led solutions to the housing crisis."
Sitting Councillors Sarah Redshaw and Brent Hoare will recontest their positions in the Upper Mountains, Ward 1, and the Mid-Mountains, Ward 2, respectively.
"It is great to have a team to work with and to offer the opportunity for residents in all wards to vote for the Greens. I am looking forward to collaborating with our new candidates who bring different involvement and community commitments with them," said Cr Redshaw.
"We need a balance on council that will protect the environment and manage housing development. Having a council dominated by one party block is not good for democracy, nor does it result in effective representation of the diverse communities of the Blue Mountains."
Cr Hoare said:" "The new Greens team is the strongest we've ever put forward for election to the council. Our track record shows having Greens on council brings fresh ideas and valuable initiatives that benefit our community. Greens representation makes Blue Mountains City Council a leader in local government climate action. By working cooperatively with all councillors to raise revenue from visitor paid parking instead of imposing rate rises to repair our roads in the aftermath of repeated extreme rainfall events, we are the envy of many other councils."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.