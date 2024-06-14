Electoral boundary changes: How they affect Macquarie

The federal seat of Macquarie will take in three new areas - Leonay, Emu Plains and Emu Heights - west of the Nepean River, under proposed federal electoral boundary changes announced a short time ago.
The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has recommended carving small parts of Lindsay out to add the necessary numbers to Macquarie.
The new eastern boundary of the electorate would follow the contours of the river.
The proposal was part of what the Labor Party wanted in its submission to the AEC.
It had called for more areas to be added, including Agnes Banks, Londonderry, Castlereagh, part of Penrith and Jamisontown, Regentville, Glenmore Park and Mulgoa.
The Liberal Party, on the other hand, had proposed major changes, moving Upper and Mid Mountains voters into the seat of Calare (Bathurst/Oberon) and those in the Lower Mountains into the Penrith-centred Lindsay. It had suggested keeping Hawkesbury in Macquarie and adding to it suburbs from neighbouring electorates including Rouse Hill, Annangrove, Kenthurst, Glenorie and Middle Dural.
The state-wide redistribution was necessary because of low population growth across NSW. It had to lose one of its electorates and the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has recommended that North Sydney (held by independent Kylea Tink) go.
Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, welcomed the proposed redistribution that sees the seat of Macquarie retain its old Mountains and Hawkesbury borders and add the three new suburbs.
"This is a really logical expansion," she said.
"As a long-time Lower Mountains resident, I have strong connections already to the area, and the redistribution committee has clearly recognised the deep community ties between the villages at the foot of the mountains and the rest of my electorate.
"I'll continue to work hard for the communities in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury and I look forward to spending time deepening my understanding of the issues that face the residents and small businesses of Emu Plains, Emu Heights and Leonay."
Ms Templeman had always recognised that the population size in the seat of Macquarie had to grow.
"In the current redistribution, Macquarie requires an increase in the number of electors, and there are multiple ways that could be achieved," she said last year as the redistribution process started.
The AEC will accept comments and/or objections on the proposed new boundaries until July 12 before any final determinations are made later this year.
