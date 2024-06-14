Fundraising concert in Lawson for Timor Leste

The Australian Union and Solidarity Choir will visit Lawson on June 30 to perform in a fundraiser for projects in Timor Leste.
The Sunday afternoon concert at the Mid Mountains Centre will also feature folk music legends Bob and Margaret Fagan, Andy Busuttil and Oud Vibrations and Mountains newcomer, Craig Sinclair.
After delays caused by Covid, the choir will make a second visit to Timor Leste in August where they will reconnect with choirs and organisations they met in 2018. Solidarity has a long history of supporting the Timorese including supporting book launches and rallies with songs during the decade leading to the country's independence. They perform in various languages and have translated poetry and songs from Timor Leste.
Proceeds from the concert will be taken to Timor and distributed to projects engaged in health, education and the development of the tiny nation of 1.3 million people.
The Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters are assisting to present the concert, and afternoon tea will be available.
The concert begins at 2pm at the Mid Mountains Centre, 7 New Street, Lawson. Early booking advised: events.humanitix.com/concert-for-timor-leste. Tickets are $40/$35 concession.
