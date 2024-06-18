'Adventure through suffering': Katoomba man's 500km run for mental health

Last year Katoomba native Will Corlett ran 200 kilometres from Launceston to Hobart to raise money for Lifeline Australia. He crossed the finish line freezing, bloodied and exhausted.
Now, in an upcoming run through the Blue Mountains, the 20-year-old is challenging himself again with more than double the distance.
On June 23, Mr Corlett will take on 'The King of the Mtns', a 500 kilometre journey over the course of seven consecutive days. Described on its website as "adventure through suffering", the route carves an unbroken path around the Mountains through single trails, fire trails, and occasionally no trails at all.
"The route is my compilation of all my favourite trails. It's what I think are the most beautiful spots of the Mountains," Mr Corlett said.
Starting at Echo Point, the run's massive scale will take Mr Corlett through iconic areas including Kanangra, Lithgow, Glenbrook, the Glow Worm Tunnels and the tracks of the Grose Valley.
Mr Corlett plans to start at 3.30am each day and run up to 18 hours, camping overnight wherever he stops. He expects some bitterly cold mornings and nights.
"Everyone growing up in the Mountains has those memories of how bloody cold and freezing it is on Winter Magic, and that's the week I'm running," he said.
"The cold is gonna be a massive factor to work against, but it's going to make it interesting for sure."
He will be supported by a crew of around ten young men from the Mountains, along with his parents cooking meat provided by Wentworth Falls Butcher, and filmmakers documenting the whole process.
On top of raising funds for Lifeline Australia, Mr Corlett hopes to promote the value of getting out into the bush as a way for young people to improve their mental health.
"It's a real beautiful thing, and when you live in the place we live, it's a shame for young people to not give it a crack," he said.
Mr Corlett aims to raise $200,000 for Lifeline Australia. To learn more and to donate, visit: https://www.projectimpossible.com.au/.
