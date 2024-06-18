Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Adventure through suffering': Katoomba man's 500km run for mental health

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated June 18 2024 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last year Katoomba native Will Corlett ran 200 kilometres from Launceston to Hobart to raise money for Lifeline Australia. He crossed the finish line freezing, bloodied and exhausted.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.