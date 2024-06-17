Our fossil past and recycled water future at the next Science at the Local

The popular community science initiative Science at the Local returns to the Springwood Sports Club with talks on fossils and purified recycled water.
Lachlan Hart, paleontologist at the Australian Museum, will be sharing the fascinating backstory of two species - a crocodile and an amphibian - and the significance of the two as part of Australia's fossil history.
A primary school teacher for over a decade, Lachlan Hart has had a life-long fascination with vertebrate paleontology. He is currently a Technical Officer in Palaeontology at the Australian Museum (Australia's oldest Museum) and has recently completed his PhD specialising in temnospondyl amphibians at the University of New South Wales.
"We get lots of requests from our youngest audience members for talks on paleontology and fossils," said co-organiser Hamish Clarke. "In Lachlan we not only have a great communicator, we have someone who has named multiple species of extinct animals including crocodiles, amphibians, and insects. So bring the kids!"
Also speaking at the next Science at the Local will be Benjamin Newton, who now works at Sydney Water, on the potential for purified recycled water (PRW) to be an important water source for Greater Sydney.
Over 35 cities globally use water recycled from homes (including from kitchens, showers, and toilets) to supplement drinking traditional water sources like dams. Closer to home, it is thought that several recycled water technologies could result in purified recycled water providing up to 25 per of Sydney's water needs by 2056.
"Population growth and a changing climate mean that Sydney may have to look at ways to supplement our water supply," said co-organiser Kevin Joseph. "We are very excited to have Ben, with his interest in education, water augmentation, and sustainability, agreeing to talk and answer questions about PRW at a Science at the Local community event."
"As usual, the event is free and everyone is welcome," said Clarke. "We love the new faces and the familiar faces, young and old."
The free event will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 2pm. To register and find out more about Science at the Local events, go to www.scienceatthelocal.org.
Science at the Local is supported by Inspiring Australia and the NSW Government.
