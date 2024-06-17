Blue Mountains Gazette
Our fossil past and recycled water future at the next Science at the Local

Updated June 17 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Lachlan Hart, paleontologist at the Australian Museum. Picture by Richard Freeman
The popular community science initiative Science at the Local returns to the Springwood Sports Club with talks on fossils and purified recycled water.

