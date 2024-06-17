Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Winter Magic moves indoors

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated June 18 2024 - 9:22am, first published June 17 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Winter Magic Festival in Katoomba on Saturday, June 22 will be a largely indoor affair with no parade or street stalls.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.