Winter Magic moves indoors

The Winter Magic Festival in Katoomba on Saturday, June 22 will be a largely indoor affair with no parade or street stalls.
The organisers explained that closing Katoomba Street takes a lot of money and many volunteers, neither of which they had this year.
But there will still be plenty of entertainment, mostly at indoor venues. The day starts with the Winter Magic Welcome at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre with a Hands Heart and Feet program of dancing, drumming and music.
There will be music across the town, including live gigs at Bootlegger, solo musicians at the Velvet Fog, Get Folked at Junction 142 and Soul'd Out live music at the Soul Side (Gearins Hotel).
There will be a family fun day at St Hilda's Anglican Church and dance immersion and performances at the YHA from noon until 4pm on the Saturday.
The Baroque Room will have a disco and the Avalon restaurant a Winter Magic Supper Club and Global Groove Lounge.
Katoomba Surf Club will unveil its newly painted skate ramps and rails with a skate competition and live street art (full details see p23) and this year's Art Street competition returns. Art Street is a competition amongst local schools to produce images inspired by the magic of the Winter Solstice Celebrations to adorn banners to help people find this year's indoor venues.
And, as always, the Carrington will put on a fireworks display on Saturday evening.
Most of the activities will be held indoors.
