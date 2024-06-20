Jenna Jones selected for Paralympic team

It's "a bit of a redemption" story for 23-year-old Jenna Jones.
The Springwood native is among the 30 swimmers selected to represent Australia at the Paris Paralympic Games.
It will be Jones' second Paralympics, after first being selected as a "surprise" entry at age 15, but then missing out for Tokyo due a chest infection.
"I'm looking forward to being back in the team. I'm very lucky they still picked me [despite missing the qualifying time at the Australian Swimming Trials for Para-athletes in Brisbane]."
"I was a surprise [addition] at 15 [for the team]. This feels a bit of a redemption year after missing out on Toyko," she told the Gazette.
Jones, who is vision impaired, is hoping to compete in the 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and her best event - the 100 back. She medalled in the backstroke at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England, last year.
She is still recovering from surgery to her left arm and elbow from August 2023. It was supposed to be a six week recovery, but she said it has "felt like two years".
"It was so much bigger than expected, it's playing a bit of havoc," she said.
"Coming from a small town, I really appreciate everyone who gets around it. Thanks to everybody for all the messages."
Jones is one of six children. Her mother Therese Jones witnessed her trial events in Queensland and said she is so "proud" of her.
"I was crying [after the event]. She's had major surgery and I didn't know how she was going to get through it. It was massive for her to make the team."
Her 100 metre backstroke event is on August 31.
The swimming team will stay in Chartres, about 90 kilometres south-west of Paris, for their staging camp from August 12 before the Paralympic Games begins on August 28.
Australian Paralympic Team Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin said:
"Australia has had huge success in Paralympic swimming, from the first Games in 1960 in Rome, where the late Daphne Hilton won the country's very first gold medal in the sport," McLoughlin said.
"Australian swimmers have won 453 medals, including 136 gold, 160 silver and 157 bronze. We sit fifth on the all-time gold medal tally and third in total medals behind only Great Britain and the US.
"In Tokyo, our swimmers brought home 33 medals, including eight gold, setting the tone for the wider Australian Paralympic Team. When our swimming team does well, Australia does well.
