Human Noise release sophomore album, set to perform Winter Magic 2024

With two of their members hailing from the Blue Mountains, Australian indie rock band Human Noise has embarked on a national tour in support of their sophomore album.
The tour will see the four-piece stop at the Bootlegger Bar in Katoomba on Saturday, June 22 for a free show as part of the Winter Magic Indoors program.
Led by frontman Eddie Boyd, the band has hit the road in support of their second full-length offering, Glitching Colour.
Both Boyd and bass player Josh Spolc grew up in the Blue Mountains.
Since its release the new album has enjoyed widespread praise with support from Triple J, Unearthed Radio and an Album of the Week feature on Sydney's 2SER radio.
Written under the shadows of the pandemic and the 2020 bushfires, Glitching Colour processes isolation, repetition, and anxiety.
The album's darkness is balanced by a frustrated optimism declared across its runtime; from the post-rock euphoria of opener Weight on the Ground to the resilient playfulness of closing track Regulate. Magnolia finds warmth during lockdown through unabashed veneration of a lover stuck in another city, while Accumulation offers a mantra for patient self-care.
Co-produced with Blain Cunneen (Midnight Oil, Julia Jacklin), the album was recorded in the winter of 2022, in a cottage on the NSW South Coast.
Tracked in the lounge room of the Candelo cottage, with Cunneen in a tiny bedroom/control room, the record was made over 10 days amongst a tangle of leads and coffee mugs. For some moments, only the original demo tracks could bring the desired intimacy and immediacy, and so were given new life scattered throughout the final product.
The members of Human Noise are heavily involved in the Australian music scene, and have spent time touring and recording with other acts including Julia Jacklin, Dan Sultan, Middle Kids, and CLEWS.
For more details about Human Noise or their 12-date national tour visit the band's Facebook page or website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.