Brad De Losa returns from Stihl Timbersports World Trophy

Local wood chopping legend Brad De Losa is back on home soil after a gruelling competition in Italy in late May.
The 46-year-old Blackheath native has returned from the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy event in Milan after a semi-final action packed drama with the smallest of margins in the finish.
The world class woodchopper had a narrow defeat against World Trophy winner Jack Jordan from New Zealand in the dramatic semi-final. He had been hoping to contest his rival in the final.
In a virtual dead heat, the Kiwi squeezed into the final with a time of 57.65, just 0.32 seconds faster than De Losa's 57.97.
Two-time world champion, three-time World Trophy winner and eight-time team world champion, De Losa, was then defeated in the small final, unable to repeat his third place finish in the 2022 World Trophy.
The event was held on May 25.
Before the event the now Lithgow-based woodchopper thanked his sponsors Hutcheon and Pearce, family, friends and "the local community for their support and messages. It has been great."
Stihl, the German chainsaw manufacturer, started the extreme sports series in 1985. De Losa first competed in his 20s.
The top athletes compete in national and international events featuring three axe disciplines (springboard, underhand chop and standing block) and three sawing events (single buck, stock saw and hot saw (chain saw with up to 80 horsepower).
De Losa has been a member of the Chopperoos who have won the last four World Teams Championship and was the Australian champion in 2022 and went on to be the world champion that year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.